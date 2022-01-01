1ST Source Bank Acquires 1,240 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.97.

