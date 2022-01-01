17,261 Shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

