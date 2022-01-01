16,500 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after buying an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after buying an additional 641,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 51.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after buying an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RKT opened at $14.00 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

