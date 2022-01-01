$162.24 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report sales of $162.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $180.18 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $75.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $472.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.33 million to $490.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $818.18 million, with estimates ranging from $752.49 million to $883.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 970,863 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.