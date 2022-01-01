1,255 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

SWK opened at $188.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

