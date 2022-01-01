$114.34 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce sales of $114.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.29 million and the highest is $117.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $103.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $417.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.64 million to $420.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $481.61 million, with estimates ranging from $471.40 million to $489.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,168,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,262. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,462 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.