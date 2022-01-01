$11.65 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce sales of $11.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.10 million. NeoGames reported sales of $14.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $49.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.25 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $47,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,289,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,353,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 70.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. 83,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,122. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $611.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

