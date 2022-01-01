10,930 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 122,632.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.83 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

