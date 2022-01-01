10,000 Shares in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $254.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Lazydays had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 55.25%. The business had revenue of $318.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 21,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $473,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 251,807 shares of company stock worth $4,947,756 and sold 291,709 shares worth $6,305,655. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

