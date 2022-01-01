-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.92). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 312.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

NYSE SMG traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $161.00. 164,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,249. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

