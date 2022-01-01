$0.45 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEP opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.56%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

