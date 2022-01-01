$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after acquiring an additional 987,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after acquiring an additional 429,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after acquiring an additional 284,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

