$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.77. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 1,019.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 135,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 63.2% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.