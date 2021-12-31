ZUSD Price Tops $0.99 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $131,607.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.50 or 0.07950470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,383.20 or 1.00284492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007763 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

