ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,284,966.20 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $11,284,966.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $20,497,672.52.

On Monday, December 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $30,036,565.72.

ZI opened at $64.73 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

