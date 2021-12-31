ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.52

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.52 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 122.95 ($1.65). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 80,478 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The company has a market capitalization of £109.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.35.

In related news, insider Stuart Green sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £1,845,000 ($2,480,172.07).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

