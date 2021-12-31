ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.49 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $62.49 million and approximately $26,868.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.53 or 0.07810149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.79 or 0.99982682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008065 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

