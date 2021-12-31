Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ZH. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.
Zhihu stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Zhihu has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.85.
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
