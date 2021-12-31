ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $302,185.20 and $302,549.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006387 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000838 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000759 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

