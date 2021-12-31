Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.08. 35,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 56,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

