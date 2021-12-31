Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zai Lab by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,450. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

