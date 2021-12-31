Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Buy

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

UBA stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

