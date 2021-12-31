Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NFBK stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $805.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.