Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,393,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,272,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 286,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,182,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

