Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Hold

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. CareDx has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -129.14 and a beta of 0.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,634,625 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

