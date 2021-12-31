Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to “Buy”

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $433.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

