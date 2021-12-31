Zacks Investment Research Lowers Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 768,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

