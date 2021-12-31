Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSGS. William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CSGS opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.