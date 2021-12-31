Zacks Investment Research Lowers Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) to Sell

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Augmedix alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUGX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.43% and a negative return on equity of 3,261.14%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Augmedix (AUGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.