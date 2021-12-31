Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Hold

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.60. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

