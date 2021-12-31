Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Hold

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Get Komatsu alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Komatsu has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.