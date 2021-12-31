Zacks: Brokerages Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in USA Truck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in USA Truck by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 277.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.07.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

