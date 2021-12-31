Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report $9.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.75 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $38.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.