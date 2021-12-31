Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Earnings of $5.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.01 and the lowest is $5.07. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $10.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $27.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.85 to $27.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $20.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 66,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.70. 9,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,201. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $315.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

