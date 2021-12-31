Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post $210,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $260,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $268.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

INO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.58. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

