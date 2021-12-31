Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

AVAL stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,193,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

