Zacks: Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in EQT by 57.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EQT by 75.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in EQT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

