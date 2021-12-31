Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) will post sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560,000.00 and the lowest is $540,000.00. Delcath Systems reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year sales of $2.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel bought 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,810. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

