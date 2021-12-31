Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.