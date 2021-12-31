Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.