Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $2.08. Athene reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $14.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Athene stock opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. Athene has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,175 shares of company stock valued at $954,260. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 0.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 76,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

