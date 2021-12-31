Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the lowest is $5.43 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.78. 8,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,158. The company has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $372.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 187.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,776,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 108,705 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

