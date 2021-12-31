Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.02. 1,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -78.95%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 104.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 121.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

