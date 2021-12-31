Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. CECO Environmental posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,006. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $222.73 million, a PE ratio of 124.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,071,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 107,319 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 22.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

