Zacks: Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.56. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 79,249 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in TE Connectivity by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.03.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

