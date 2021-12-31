Zacks: Analysts Expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $12,661,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.96. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

