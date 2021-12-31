Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. 1,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,033. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $993.17 million, a PE ratio of -333.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CEVA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CEVA by 68.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 226.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $281,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.