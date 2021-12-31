Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTI stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.00. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

