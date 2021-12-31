Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report sales of $13.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $15.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $83.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SANW shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

SANW stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in S&W Seed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.