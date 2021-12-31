Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. SPX posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

SPXC stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. SPX has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

