Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.72. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

